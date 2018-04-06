TrustPlus (TRUST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. TrustPlus has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $24,835.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustPlus coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustPlus has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00078100 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TrustPlus Profile

TrustPlus (TRUST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. The official website for TrustPlus is trustplus.co. TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustPlus

TrustPlus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase TrustPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustPlus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.