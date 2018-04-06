Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. UBS began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.64.

NYSE:CVE opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11,181.99, a PE ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ConocoPhillips acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,040,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 35,336,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,771,000 after purchasing an additional 535,652 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,270,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,739 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,052,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,018,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

