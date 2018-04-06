Tuesday Morning (TUES) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TUES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:TUES traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 165,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,707. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $333.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 108,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods.

