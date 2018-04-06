Tuesday Morning (TUES) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tuesday Morning to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -3.64% -17.87% -9.25% Tuesday Morning Competitors 3.80% 15.06% 6.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $966.66 million -$32.54 million -5.41 Tuesday Morning Competitors $65.63 billion $1.74 billion 21.29

Tuesday Morning’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tuesday Morning and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tuesday Morning Competitors 163 1262 1689 90 2.53

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.00%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Tuesday Morning’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Tuesday Morning rivals beat Tuesday Morning on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods. The Company offers branded merchandise, such as Peacock Alley, Sferra, Lenox, Waterford and Hartmann. In addition to branded goods, it also carries home furnishings items made around the world. The Company’s stores operate in both primary and secondary locations of the suburban markets, such as strip malls, near its middle and upper-income customers. The Company utilizes distribution center facilities in Dallas, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.