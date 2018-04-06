Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $24.86 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 15,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.29 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $218,685.78, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

