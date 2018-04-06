Vetr Upgrades Twitter (TWTR) to “Strong-Buy”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a $35.33 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Twitter from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

TWTR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. 24,285,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,220,408. The company has a market capitalization of $20,679.91, a PE ratio of 477.33, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $443,446.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,291,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,389,543.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,264,067 shares of company stock worth $72,713,721. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Twitter by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

