Twitter (TWTR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -0.04

Media coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the social networking company an impact score of 43.7652533977076 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 15,317,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,965,008. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twitter has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,213.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.33, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Twitter from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Vetr upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Twitter from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

In related news, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $19,237,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,147,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,643,790.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,264,067 shares of company stock valued at $72,713,721 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

