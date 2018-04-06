Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.53% of Limelight Networks worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,461,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $8,314,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.11 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $58,035,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,357,793 shares of company stock worth $58,387,811. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/two-sigma-advisers-lp-boosts-position-in-limelight-networks-llnw.html.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.