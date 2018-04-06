Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 402.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,903 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Chatham Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,751.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Willis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,663.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,715 shares of company stock worth $270,485. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

