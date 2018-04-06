Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Community Health Systems (CYH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,560 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.55% of Community Health Systems worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,960,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 672,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,700 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,589,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 985,601 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,482,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.27 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 478,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,905,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

