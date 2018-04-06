Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.79 Million Stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Chicago Bridge & Iron worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Bridge & Iron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBI opened at $13.66 on Friday. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1,404.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.44.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Chicago Bridge & Iron had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. equities research analysts predict that Chicago Bridge & Iron will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.79 Million Stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-2-79-million-stake-in-chicago-bridge-iron-cbi.html.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.