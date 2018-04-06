Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 31,165,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,518,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 790,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEP opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21,300.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Several research firms have commented on KEP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources.

