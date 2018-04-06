Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,384 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 108,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

JEC opened at $59.87 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8,294.86, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEC. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS set a $86.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

