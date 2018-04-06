Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $11,700,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 603,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Gray Television by 594.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 474,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1,170.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 500,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 8,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,282.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GTN opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,101.90, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.53. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

