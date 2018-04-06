Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Sailpoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $20,497,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,294,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,761,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $22,033,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

SAIL opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,780.39 and a PE ratio of 522.25. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.75 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

