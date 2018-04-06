Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Pandora Media Inc. (P)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE:P) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on P shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.06 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pandora Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In related news, COO David Gerbitz sold 10,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $51,384.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO John Trimble sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $64,383.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,497 shares of company stock valued at $230,670. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE P opened at $4.86 on Friday. Pandora Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,182.66, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.58.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 111.95% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

