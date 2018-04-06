Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Affimed NV (AFMD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Affimed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Affimed by 817.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Affimed NV has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,493.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%. research analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

