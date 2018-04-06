U.S. Bancorp (USB) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on USB. UBS lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 3,424,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105,937. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83,718.39, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $5,510,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $750,527.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 260,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 962,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 95,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

