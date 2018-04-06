U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,540,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $750,527.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,953,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83,041.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

