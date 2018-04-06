U.S. Energy (USEG) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment.

