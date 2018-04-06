UAHPay Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UAHPAY)

UAHPay (CURRENCY:UAHPAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One UAHPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UAHPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UAHPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UAHPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00678919 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184342 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044696 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About UAHPay

UAHPay was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. UAHPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. UAHPay’s official website is www.uahpay.com. UAHPay’s official Twitter account is @uahpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UAHPay

UAHPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy UAHPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UAHPay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UAHPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

