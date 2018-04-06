UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Acxiom Co. (ACXM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Acxiom worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Acxiom in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Acxiom in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Acxiom by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Acxiom by 94.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Acxiom in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACXM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acxiom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Acxiom stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,702.37, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Acxiom Co. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Acxiom Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

