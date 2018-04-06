Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Healthequity worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Healthequity by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,804.02, a PE ratio of 117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Kessler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,978,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,081 shares of company stock valued at $39,413,118 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

