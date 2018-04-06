UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in SendGrid Inc (SEND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SendGrid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,723,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEND. William Blair began coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

SendGrid stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,138.84 and a P/E ratio of -129.16. SendGrid Inc has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. research analysts expect that SendGrid Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc provides a digital communication platform. The Company’s platform enables businesses to engage with their customers through email. It offers three services: Email application programming interface (API), marketing campaigns and Expert services. Its email API service allows developers to use its API in their preferred development framework to leverage its platform to add email functionality to their applications.

