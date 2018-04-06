UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Commvault (CVLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Commvault worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commvault in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commvault in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Commvault by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Commvault in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Commvault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,927.99, a PE ratio of 1,328.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15. Commvault has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $67.85.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Commvault had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Commvault’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Commvault will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Kurimsky sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,898.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,843 shares of company stock valued at $24,207,091 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Commvault (CVLT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-has-1-43-million-holdings-in-commvault-systems-inc-cvlt-updated-updated.html.

Commvault Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.