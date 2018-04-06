Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

Investment analysts at UBS initiated coverage on shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. UBS’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $304.32 and a P/E ratio of 45.44.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

