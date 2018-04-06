UBS Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Research analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.52.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,138.53, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,512 shares of company stock worth $1,236,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 306,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

