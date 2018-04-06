UCB (UCBJF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

UCBJF stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The firm has a market cap of $15,619.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.06. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. Its core products include Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

