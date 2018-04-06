Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (UDR) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,622. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,659.12, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. UDR had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $250.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UDR by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,889,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,344,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 354,311 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in UDR by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 586,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $11,151,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

