UGAIN Price Tops $0.0023 (GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One UGAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. UGAIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $122.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAIN has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00680259 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UGAIN Coin Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain.

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase UGAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAIN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

