ugChain Price Reaches $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. ugChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $74,966.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ugChain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00676338 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00185464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035511 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

