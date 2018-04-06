UniCoin (UNIC) One Day Volume Tops $71.00

UniCoin (CURRENCY:UNIC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One UniCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCoin has a total market cap of $680,448.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of UniCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00236526 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002153 BTC.

UniCoin Coin Profile

UNIC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. UniCoin’s total supply is 2,993,850 coins. UniCoin’s official website is unicoins.tumblr.com.

UniCoin Coin Trading

UniCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy UniCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

