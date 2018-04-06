Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UniFirst (UNF)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird currently has a $183.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.60. 6,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,725. The firm has a market cap of $3,189.43, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $133.45 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $204,652.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $155,515.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $773,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,948,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 909,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/unifirst-unf-given-a-183-00-price-target-at-robert-w-baird-updated.html.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.