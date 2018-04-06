Uniform Fiscal Object 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $722.00 (CRYPTO:UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Coinhouse and CryptoBridge. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $722.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002754 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00087070 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012200 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,588,407,512 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Coinhouse. It is not currently possible to buy Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

