Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €37.00 ($45.68) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.50 ($63.58).

UNIA stock opened at €43.30 ($53.46) on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($64.56).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

