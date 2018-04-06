Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect United Bancorp (UBCP) Stock Price

Media coverage about United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6420547965898 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UBCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $66.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers brokerage services through LPL Financial member NASD/SIPC.

