United Insurance (UIHC) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo set a $21.00 price target on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UIHC. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.93, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. United Insurance has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.40.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $181.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.08 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 1.55%. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in United Insurance by 10.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in United Insurance by 82.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United Insurance by 88.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United Insurance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/united-insurance-uihc-given-a-21-00-price-target-at-wells-fargo.html.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.