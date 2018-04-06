United States Cellular Corp (USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $948.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to report sales of $948.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.50 million. United States Cellular reported sales of $936.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $948.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 12,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3,503.09, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, SVP Deirdre Drake sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $53,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $75,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $134,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,962 shares of company stock worth $279,284. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in United States Cellular by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

