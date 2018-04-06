United Utilities Group (UUGRY) & Allete (ALE) Head-To-Head Review

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS: UUGRY) and Allete (NYSE:ALE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allete has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Allete pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Allete pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allete has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Utilities Group and Allete, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Allete 1 3 2 0 2.17

Allete has a consensus target price of $70.58, suggesting a potential downside of 1.58%. Given Allete’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allete is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and Allete’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A Allete 12.13% 8.40% 3.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Utilities Group and Allete’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.31 billion 3.06 $567.23 million N/A N/A Allete $1.42 billion 2.58 $172.20 million $3.19 22.48

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allete.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of United Utilities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Allete shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Allete shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs. It collects water from the environment, clean and distributes it to its customers before collecting it, treating it, and then returning it back to the environment. The Company produced approximately 138 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy through sludge treatment centers and solar installations, enough to power over 40,000 homes. It delivers approximately 1,700 million liters of clean drinking water to its customers every day through over 40,000 kilometers of water pipes. United Utilities Water holds licenses to provide water and wastewater services to a population of approximately seven million people in the North West of England.

Allete Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc. (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC. The ALLETE Clean Energy segment focuses on developing, acquiring and operating clean and renewable energy projects. The U.S. Water Services provides integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering and service for customized solution. As of December 31, 2016, its Corporate and Other consisted of BNI Energy, Inc. (BNI Energy), its coal mining operations in North Dakota, ALLETE Properties, LLC (ALLETE Properties), its Florida real estate investment and approximately 5,000 acres of land in Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.