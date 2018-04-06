UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 10,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $227.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $221,391.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

