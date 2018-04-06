UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Insider Larry C. Renfro Sells 22,184 Shares

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UNH opened at $229.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217,317.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $164.60 and a 12 month high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

