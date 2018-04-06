Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $227.99. 239,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,994. The stock has a market cap of $221,391.59, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

