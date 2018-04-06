Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Univar worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Univar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Univar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.65 on Friday. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,935.78, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dahlia Investments Pte. Ltd. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $175,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,052. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

