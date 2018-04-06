Insider Selling: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $310,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OLED opened at $101.32 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,592.13, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,870,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 198.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4,408.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs set a $190.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Universal Display to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/universal-display-co-oled-director-sells-310175-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.