Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Sell

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display Corporation is located in the Princeton Crossroads Corporate Center in Ewing, New Jersey, minutes away from its research partner at Princeton University. Universal Display’s state-of-the-art facility is designed to further technology and materials development, technology transfer to manufacturing partners and work with customers to develop OLED products that meet their needs. “

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Evercore ISI started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Universal Display to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Universal Display from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.73.

OLED stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,592.13, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $310,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,623,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/universal-display-oled-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.