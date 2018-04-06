Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong Sells 3,500 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $181,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.35. 15,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $181.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.42 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

