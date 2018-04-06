UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.00

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. UniversalRoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00238560 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2017. The official website for UniversalRoyalCoin is universalroyalcoin.com.

UniversalRoyalCoin Coin Trading

UniversalRoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy UniversalRoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniversalRoyalCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

