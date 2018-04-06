Unobtanium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,672.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $127.84 or 0.01936490 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $25.37 million and $23,672.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.79 or 0.09161100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00163182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015709 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002834 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,456 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

