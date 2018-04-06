Upfiring (UFR) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. Upfiring has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $23,165.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00678912 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184839 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036121 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,085,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

