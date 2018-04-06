Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Upland Software from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

UPLD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. 129,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,189. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $589.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 19.12%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $443,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 420,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,963,122.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $1,500,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,086,742.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $8,048,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 238,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

